Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

The electrification of bus fleets in Irish cities has moved a step closer as trial runs on routes in Dublin and Cork showed electric vehicles performing strongly compared to other fuel types.

A report by the Department of Transport said the results of trials carried out earlier this year showed electrification represented “a feasible option” under plans to phase out existing diesel buses in Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann fleets used on urban routes.

Trials to test a range of technologies and fuels under real-driving conditions were carried out on selected routes in Dublin and Cork earlier this year.

The trials were commissioned to help inform decision-making on what vehicles to purchase when replacing existing bus fleets.

A total of 15 buses consisting of full-electric, hybrid-electric, hydrogen and compressed natural gas/biogas vehicles alongside retrofitted diesel models were used in the trials.

They were assessed under a number of headings including CO₂ and air quality pollutant emissions, energy efficiency, costs and infrastructural requirements.

In Dublin buses were trialled on part of the 9 route between the city centre and Limekiln Avenue in Walkinstown and in Cork tests were conducted on a modified version of the 207A route between Merchant’s Quay and Glenthorn on weekday afternoons and evenings over four months.

The buses simulated real driving conditions including stopping at bus stops but they did not carry any passengers. However, buses were loaded with 2,000kg of weight to simulate carrying 30 passengers.

The report said electric buses performed strongly across a range of metrics.

“The trials demonstrate that there is a strong correlation between the energy efficiency of a bus and its emissions,” the report said.

Battery-electric vehicles were found to be the most efficient of the various technologies examined followed by electric-hybrid, diesel.

Buses running on compressed natural gas/biogas were considered the least efficient.

However, the results said hybrid-electric buses run on biodiesel and gas buses run on compressed natural biogas offered the greatest potential towards Ireland’s meeting its renewable energy transport targets by 2030.

The report estimated that more than 80% of nitrogen oxide emissions from bus fleets in cities could be reduced by the phasing out of existing diesel models by 2030.

On a cost-benefit analysis, electric buses also performed better than other technologies.

The Department of Transport said it had carried out the survey in conjunction with the National Transport Authority as the Government has committed to replacing existing diesel buses on urban routes with low emission alternatives.

Since July, no new buses bought for use on subsidised public service routes will be diesel models.