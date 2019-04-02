Elderly man with serious heart condition waiting on hospital trolley since Sunday

An elderly man with a serious heart condition is currently waiting on a trolley on a busy corridor in University Hospital Galway since Sunday lunchtime.

Mr Bobby Madden (81) was admitted to the Accident and Emergency unit 48 hours ago at the behest of his cardiologist but is still without a bed and has been unable to sleep since he was admitted.

Speaking from his trolley to the Irish Examiner, Mr Madden described his condition as “very serious”.

He said:

“The place is terribly noisy, it is hard to hear you, but I was admitted on Sunday lunchtime. There has been no chance of any sleep, there is noise the whole time. It is awful.”

Mr Madden went on to describe the situation in the A&E department where he is.

“There is very little space, trollies everywhere. My condition is serious or otherwise, I would not be here. But this is dreadful. I have been here since Sunday lunchtime and I still do not have a bed,” he said.

His concerned doctor has said that if he does not get a bed soon then he must be sent home as remaining on a trolley could have serious consequences.

Concerned families members have sought to appeal to hospital bosses and even local TDs, including Independent minister of state Sean Canney, who is seeking to help the situation.

Mr Canney is understood to have made inquiries with the hospital and was told a bed has been promised but has yet to be delivered.

Queries have been lodged with the HSE and answers are awaited.