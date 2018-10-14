Home»Breaking News»ireland

Eir restores broadband service saying 'we apologise again for the inconvenience'

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 07:45 AM

Eir says it has resolved an internet outage that hit its service.

Customers across the country were affected by the issue late yesterday evening.

Eir has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

In a statement released this morning, they said: "Service has been restored to those eir customers that were impacted by the internet access outage. We apologise again to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.

"The outage was caused by a problem with an Eir DNS server that arose at approximately 14.30 on Saturday afternoon. Full service was restored around twelve hours later."


KEYWORDS

eirbroadband

More in this Section

Man attacked and robbed by six masked men with crowbar in Tyrone

PSNI investigating assault by men with hammers in Co Down

Michael D Higgins vows more transparency in expenses during campaign debate

Police seek witnesses after two men stabbed and woman injured in Belfast


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »