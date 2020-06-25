News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dursey Island cable car hits ecological roadblock

Dursey Island cable car hits ecological roadblock
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 04:15 PM

Dursey Island cable car hits ecological roadblock
The  Dursey Island cable car.

The €10 million redevelopment of the Dursey Island cable car has hit a roadblock over fears about the impact of the project on nesting birds on the island.

An Bord Pleanála has written to Cork County Council about the project, raising concerns about the ecological impact of the scheme, which aims to increase tourist numbers on the island in the coming years. 

The cable car has grown in popularity in recent years, increasing from 12,000 visitors in 2015 to 22,000 in 2018.

The Dursey Island cable car in West Cork is at the centre of a multi-million euro proposal that would see two independently operated cable cars in operation, as well as a visitor centre, café and improved car parking on the mainland side.

Announcing the project last year, Cork County Council claimed it would be "a strong economic driver for both the area and the wider West Cork region". 

They said it would protect "the ecology of this area which is what makes this place so unique".

It was hoped the new system would be operational by 2023, with the current system remaining virtually unchanged for half a century.

However, the project could now be delayed after An Bord Pleanála requested further information on the impact of the expansion project on nesting birds on the island.

READ MORE

Thunderstorms 'could really develop anywhere' as status yellow warning in place

The board said it "is not satisfied" that the mitigation measures proposed to address the potential impact of increased visitor numbers on Dursey would be sufficient. 

Specific concerns were raised regarding the impact of more tourists on the chough bird and its feeding habitat on the island.

It requested Cork County Council submit "a more precise and evidence-based calculation of the seasonal availability of foraging areas for the chough", as well as specific details of how a nesting site in a derelict building will be protected and how flush distances - the distance from a visitor that disturbs birds - would be managed.

Responding to the further information request, the Friends of the Irish Environment said the area at the extreme end of the island, where most tourists go, is also the main area where the choughs gather, feed and breed.

The chough population has declined by 30% since 2003. The species has special protection under national and EU law and is listed as a bird of conservation concern.

Friends of the Irish Environment Director Tony Lowes said, "The Board’s questions highlight the protection of the ecology which cannot be reconciled with the impacts of mass tourism."

Concerns were also raised about the traffic impact of attracting additional tourists to the island for those living on the mainland near the cable car departure point. 

Cork County Council has until July 31 to respond to An Bord Pleanála.

READ MORE

Zero cases of Covid-19 in Cork over past week

More on this topic

'A wonderful ambassador for the city': Dapper doorman John scoops gong for best concierge in Ireland'A wonderful ambassador for the city': Dapper doorman John scoops gong for best concierge in Ireland

Cork named fifth best city in Europe for economic potentialCork named fifth best city in Europe for economic potential

Irish Examiner view: Student parties provoke fearIrish Examiner view: Student parties provoke fear

Concerns of odours from proposed crematorium in Cork townConcerns of odours from proposed crematorium in Cork town

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Victims of domestic violence to be offered temporary and free accommodationVictims of domestic violence to be offered temporary and free accommodation

All students should be back in classrooms by beginning of school year, says MinisterAll students should be back in classrooms by beginning of school year, says Minister

Gardaí warn of ‘startling’ rise in reports of online child abuseGardaí warn of ‘startling’ rise in reports of online child abuse

HSE told Navy that LÉ Eithne could become floating morgue during Covid-19 crisisHSE told Navy that LÉ Eithne could become floating morgue during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

Konrad Im says LGBT+ groups have a key role to play during the current pandemicLockdown & ‘Out’: LGBT+ support during Covid-19

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »