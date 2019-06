Two people have been rescued off the south Dublin coast.

An 18-foot motor yacht with two people onboard ran into difficulty when it broke down off Sandymount shortly after 4pm Sunday.

It ran aground when its engine failed and it got stuck in the sand.

The Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat crew came to their aid after being contacted by the Coast Guard.

It brought a man and woman onboard safely ashore back to the marina at Dun Laoghaire.