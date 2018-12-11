NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin to erect statue of 'legend' and 'great musician' - Luke Kelly

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 02:42 PM

A plan to erect a statue of Luke Kelly near where he was born and raised in Dublin has been given the go ahead.

A bust of The Dubliners singer will be unveiled on Guild Street in the North Inner City at the end of January.

Dublin City Councillor, Christy Burke, says it's been fourteen years in the making:

"It's a sculpture piece of a head with the beard and the red curly hair and I have no doubt it's an emotional day for the family (and) the fans.

"Let's all be honest about it - Luke deserves that and more. (He is) a legend, a master, an ambassador (and) a great musician."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Luke Kelly

