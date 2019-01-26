NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin shop sells two winning tickets for the Daily Millions

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 11:48 AM

A north Dublin shop is celebrating selling two tickets which shared in last night's National Lottery Daily Millions prize of €500,000.

The double win at Circle K in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 comes just days after a Circle K store in Kill North, Kildare, sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth €500,000.

The winning numbers were 5, 14, 17, 24, 26, 37 and bonus number 6.

Shop manager Tahir Mughal said:

"We have a lot of loyal customers who play Daily Millions every day, including truck drivers, so we are delighted if their numbers have come up."

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said it's very unusual for a store two sell two tickets with the same numbers and for them to win the same prize.

"It could be a case that the same person played more than once with the same numbers. But we are delighted for the winner or winners and urge all our players to check their numbers."


