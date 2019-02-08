NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin shooting: Gardaí investigating death of man in possible targeted attack

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 10:10 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardai believe a man who was shot dead in North County Dublin this morning may have been the victim of a targeted attack.

A man in his 30s died after being shot a number of times outside a house on Marigold Cresent in Darndale at half past six.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

These locals are fed up with the level of crime in the area.

One woman said: "It's not unusual, I've lived here for 17 years. To be fair my daughters starting at that age where we just want to get out of here now."

Another local said it is getting ridiculous: "That's nothing. It's an ongoing thing in the Coolock area. There stabbing one another, shooting one another, selling drugs around the place; kids that size are doing it."

Man who was shot multiple times in Dublin has died

A man has died after he was shot in an early morning attack in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Marigold Crescent in the Darndale area at around 6.30am on Friday.

The man, thought to be aged in his 30s, was shot a number of times and taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

They can be contacted at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


More on this topic

Gardaí seize €200k worth of cannabis in Longford

Three people released without charge in Michael Keogh murder probe

Gardaí make three arrests in connection with Hutch-Kinahan probe

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan

More in this Section

Belfast bakery in ‘gay cake’ row will not seek legal costs

Bloggers under pressure to highlight ad posts

Labour Court expected to review nurses' strike

Harris told of extra €191m children's hospital costs in August, memo shows


Lifestyle

Scoring an Eoin goal: Cork musician Talos follows up hectic year with sophomore album

Cork Youth Orchestra: Making the most of musical youth

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: 'Clare fans will be a coachload of people in boot-cut jeans drinking milk out of a bodhran'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »