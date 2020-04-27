Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at parties where 'social distancing had gone out the window'

Now is not the time for people to party; now is the time for people to keep their distance and save lives, says the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Tom Brabazon saw people partying in gardens and in the middle of the street when he drove around the city on Saturday evening.

He was alerted to the issue by a man who sent him a text about a “cabaret-type” effort going on in his street in Donaghmede.

A video posted on social media shows people sitting together in the middle of a road and moving in time to Rock the Boat by the Hues Corporation played on a tannoy system.

“There were other areas where transgressions took place so I am not singling out any particular road,” said Cllr Brabazon.

“I know there are a lot of people who are acting correctly but there is a minority who aren't and I don't think it reflects well on them,” he said.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

Cllr Brabazon said he was absolutely gobsmacked when he saw crowds of people in gardens and judging from the numbers they were not all from the same family.

He said: “They were drinking beer, carousing, having a great time altogether and social distancing had gone out the window.

"What annoyed me is that there are people in the 70-plus cohort living in those estates who are fantastic contributors to the local community and their lives were put at risk in just one moment of madness.

"I do get it that people have been cooped up for a long time and are ready to 'burst', but if we break out too soon we will be back again with even harsher lock-down conditions and none of us want that.”