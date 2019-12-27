News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin EuroMillions winner has just three days to claim €500k prize

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 12:04 PM

A lucky EuroMillions winner has just days left to claim their €500,000 prize.

The winning ticket was for the draw on October 1 and was sold in the Mace store in Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin.

The winning numbers were 09, 18, 26, 32, 43.

Ticket-holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means the winner has until this Monday, December 30 to contact the National Lottery.

Manager of the lucky Mace store in Kilbarrack in Dublin 5, Ellen McManus has pleaded for their customers to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on the prize.

“This genuinely could be a life changing prize to one of our customers and we are absolutely amazed that we haven’t heard from the winner yet," she said.

"We are asking everybody in the area to thoroughly check their homes, cars and maybe even their old handbags to see if they have the winning ticket hidden away.”

TOPIC: Lotto

