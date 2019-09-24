Dublin City Council vote to reduce property tax by 15%

Dublin City Councillors have voted to reduce the local property tax by 15% - the maximum amount allowed.

Councillors ignored the advice of city managers who say a reduction will mean €12 million less for public services.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and Independents voted for the reduction.

Labour, the Green Party and Social Democrats voted to keep it at its base rate.

Councillor Michael Pidgeon, from the Greens, said the cut would only really benefit the wealthy.

"It is worth considering who you are actually giving sizable tax cuts to," said Cllr Pidgeon.

"Dermot Desmond's house in Dublin 4 was worth €14m in 2013 when it was valued.

"To cut his rate, you are give him €5,100 this year.

"Other people in that part of town, if they have got a house that is worth €2m you are giving them €1,000 this year in a tax cut."

Independents 4 Change Councillor, Pat Dunne, says the council has to stand against government taking the Local Property Tax money.

"Unless we as a council - and if we want to be serious about the services we offer to our constituents and our citizens - we need to stand up as a council to central government and reject a budget this year on the basis that central government is stealing the local property tax from the people of Dublin," said Cllr Dunne.