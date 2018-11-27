Home»ireland

Dublin City Council set to allow families build log cabins in back gardens

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 09:33 AM

Dublin City Council looks set to pass a motion allowing for the construction of log cabins on family properties.

People Before Profit councillor John Lyons is confident his motion will be supported at the meeting this afternoon.

He said the construction of these temporary structures would greatly assist families who are currently trapped in the private rental sector and those priced out of the housing market.

READ MORE: Mary Lou McDonald: Taoiseach 'hasn't really thought about' consequences of SF ending abstention from UK Parliament

Mr Lyons said: "This is for families who have back gardens in which a temporary structure, such as a log cabin, could be built sensitively according to planning guidelines so that it doesn't interfere with neighbours in terms of light, aspect and all of that.

"So they would be constructed in the rear or to the side of the main family residence on the family property."

File photo.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

log cabinhousingDublin

Related Articles

Building of 63 social houses in Dublin to resume

IDA: Housing crisis not unique to Ireland

Bill to protect rights of college renters as Dáil hears some students sleep in cars

Take Back The City's occupation of Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin comes to an end

More in this Section

Councillor hopes mass brawl in Cork is 'a once-off' incident

Shortfall in urban regeneration funding a 'slap in the face' for Waterford

Man appears in court over death of Irishman John Curran in South Africa

Health Minister confirms cap on cost of parking at hospitals


Lifestyle

8 things you can do to help protect the planet

Making Cents: Shopping can be a more rewarding experience

Gruff Rhys is looking forward to coming to Ireland

Emotional Richard Dormer on Fortitude's final series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »