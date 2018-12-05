Dublin City Council complains of 'reckless' behaviour of Deliveroo and Just Eat cyclists

Dublin City Council has written to Deliveroo and Just Eat over what it calls the "reckless" behaviour of their cyclists on the city's streets.

It follows complaints made by Councillor Mannix Flynn who said that many cyclists do not abide by the rules of the road and are constantly on their phones or Sat-Nav to find locations.

Mannix Flynn.

Deliveroo, which works with more than 600 Dublin restaurants, told the Irish Times that it takes the concerns raised "extremely seriously".

There has been no response from Just Eat.

- Digital Desk