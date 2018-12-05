NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council complains of 'reckless' behaviour of Deliveroo and Just Eat cyclists

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 07:36 AM

Dublin City Council has written to Deliveroo and Just Eat over what it calls the "reckless" behaviour of their cyclists on the city's streets.

It follows complaints made by Councillor Mannix Flynn who said that many cyclists do not abide by the rules of the road and are constantly on their phones or Sat-Nav to find locations.

Mannix Flynn.

Deliveroo, which works with more than 600 Dublin restaurants, told the Irish Times that it takes the concerns raised "extremely seriously".

There has been no response from Just Eat.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DeliverooJust EatDublin

More in this Section

Dublin City Council to draw up new College Green plaza plans next year

Doctors' abortion guidelines will not be finished by January deadline

Praise for RNLI crew who rescue three fishermen after 12-hour operation

Tusla sees 80% rise in referrals of unaccompanied minors coming into country


Lifestyle

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »