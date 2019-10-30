News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drugs strategy ‘in danger of collapse’

Drugs strategy ‘in danger of collapse’
Pat Rabbitte.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Former ministers of State who have overseen the National Drugs Strategy will today warn that the partnership delivering the plan is “in danger of collapse” because powers are being centralised under the HSE.

Nine former ministers of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy have put their name to a statement which is being made today at a CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign event in Dublin, in which they warn that grassroots stakeholders are losing their authority.

The statement has been signed by every former drugs minister between 1996 and 2016 — Pat Rabbitte, Chris Flood, Eoin Ryan, Noel Ahern, Pat Carey, Alex White, John Curran TD, Róisín Shortall TD, and Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

Mr Rabbitte said that every successive government has reaffirmed National Drugs Strategy’s partnership approach since the plan’s adoption by the state in 1996.

He said this recognises “that community participation and interagency working is crucial to an effective response to an increasingly complex and challenging drugs problem.”

“Two years on from the launch of Reducing Harm Supporting Recovery, we, as former ministers, are concerned and frustrated at the failure of government to meet these commitments,” he said.

“At national, regional, and local level, decision-making authority is being taken away from the strategy’s partnership structures, and is reverting to the Department of Health and the HSE, who now make the key decisions centrally and without consultation with communities,” Mr Rabbitte said.

Mr Carey said the role of the drug and alcohol task forces in delivering on the strategy at local and regional level is being undermined, and said such task forces are being treated as if they are HSE-led projects rather than interagency partnership bodies.

“We are calling on the Taoiseach to appoint representation at a senior level from his own department to the National Oversight Committee (NOC) to ensure that the partnership structures, ie the NOC, its sub-committees, and the task forces, are supported at the highest level of government to do the job that is set out for them in the National Drugs Strategy,” Mr Carey said.

Dr Aileen O’Gorman of The University of the West of Scotland, who will speak at the same event, said community drugs services have “a long and impressive tradition of responding to the needs of people experiencing drug-related harms in their communities”.

“On a daily basis, they work with people with multiple interdependent needs — a legacy of unmet needs by the State.

“Unfortunately, they are having to do so in an increasing hostile policy environment that often refutes the value of their approach and work, while continuing to create the needs community services strive to address,” she said.

“Community drug services’ unique contribution to the public good is their capacity to address drug-related harms through a broader whole-person and whole-community approach and to provide accessible, inclusive, and safe spaces to deliver trauma-informed care,” Dr O’Gorman said.

READ MORE

Why Lowe hopes South Africa can defy the odds

More on this topic

Surge in open drug use in Cork sparks call for more gardaíSurge in open drug use in Cork sparks call for more gardaí

Mum who lost sons to heroin pleads for more bedsMum who lost sons to heroin pleads for more beds

Drug offences rise around the country, new figures showDrug offences rise around the country, new figures show

School objects to proposed injection room after pupils see woman collapse from overdoseSchool objects to proposed injection room after pupils see woman collapse from overdose


Pat RabbitteTOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

Gardaí find €3.2m in drugs, hidden among vegetables in truckGardaí find €3.2m in drugs, hidden among vegetables in truck

Ex-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UKEx-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UK

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threatFive directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat

TDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powersTDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powers


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »