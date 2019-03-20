NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Driverless shuttle among suggestions in Phoenix Park review

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Visitors to Dublin's Phoenix Park using an electric, driverless shuttle to explore the 1,752-acre amenity in the coming years.

That is just one of the suggestions included in a strategic review of the park currently being undertaken by the Office of Public Works, Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The visitor experience strategic review aims to increase the tourism potential in the park and to enhance the existing facilities.

It identified the poor connectivity between Dublin city and the park, describing it as "fragmented and oriented primarily towards the private car".

Integrated connectivity and public transport mobility are identified as opportunity areas in the review. There is a need to better connect the park to Heuston Station, the review said.

"With a highly serviced central line, commuters may be persuaded to leave their cars and take the public transport on offer to reach the nearby Heuston Station with bus, train, Luas and bicycle travel opportunities," it said.

Electric vehicles and driverless technology are identified as components of the future transport strategy. Driverless shuttles are already in use in Paris and would require no additional infrastructure.

Outside of this, the review identifies the potential to enhance 'visitor experiences' in the park. It suggests dividing the amenity into quarters and floats the potential for new visitor buildings and a more stripped-back entrance 'free of the overt trappings of vehicular traffic'.

Education centres, outdoor adventure areas, nature trails, picnic tables, cycle and skateboard lanes and fountains are also potential additions.

The draft review is on display on the OPW website until April 12.

