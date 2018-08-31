Driverless buses to make test-runs in Dublin in three weeks' time

Driverless buses will be road tested in Dublin next month and the public will be able to take a free trip on board.

The first driverless bus will make its debut on North Wall Quay on September 21.

The EZ10 is a driverless electric shuttle that can carry up to 15 people.

It will make four stops between the Convention Centre and the 3Arena.

Dubliners will have an opportunity to take a free trip between 2pm and 5pm on Friday, September 21, and 11am to 5pm the following day.

The test run coincides with European Mobility Week which aims to encourage debate around the future of Dublin transport.