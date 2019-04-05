Driver caught travelling almost 100km/h over the speed limit on M9

Road traffic Gardaí were so surprised by a speed clocked by a motorist in Carlow that they said it, “beggared belief”.

The car driver was caught driving at almost 100km/h over the speed limit.

Instead of adhering to the 120km/h speed limit the car whizzed past a garda speed check at the lightning speed of 212km/h.

The incident happened on the M9 motorway which links the south-east of the country to Dublin.

A photo shared on the official An Garda Síochána Twitter account this morning shows the clocked speed.

Gardaí tweeted:

This one beggar's belief. Speed check on M9 motorway yesterday detected a driver travelling at 212km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, was charged and is to appear before Carlow District Court in two weeks time, on April 17.

Many Twitter users responded with one saying, "There are cars in Mondello that can't go that fast".

Gardaí pleaded with motorists to slow down. Many Twitter users responded with one saying, “There are cars in Mondello that can’t go that fast”.

Another added: “In old money that’s 132MPH. That’s absolute madness. That’s absolute madness. I hope the judge throws the book at him.”

Gardaí would not confirm whether the driver of the car was male or female.