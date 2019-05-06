NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Driver arrested in Cork after truck crashes into sea

Monday, May 06, 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the articulated truck he was driving crashed into the sea in the early hours of the morning.

Luckily, the tide was out at the time and the truck landed in just a few feet of water.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his fifties, managed to escape from his cab without injury.

Gardaí who were called to the scene near Youghal found him on the roadside and arrested him at the scene.

The incident occurred on the N25, about a kilometre on the Waterford side of Youghal Bridge, in the townland of Kinsale Beg at around 2am.

Gardaí from Dungarvan attended and found the articulated truck resting on its right-hand side in the water.

It is believed the truck had been driving towards Waterford, possibly on route to Rosslare ferry port, when the driver lost control.

The truck veered across the road and smashed through a stone wall into the sea.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and he was taken to Dungarvan Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations ongoing.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along a section of the west-bound lane around the accident site and motorists have been advised to exercise caution in the area.

Arrangements are being made to have the truck removed from the water.

