Dr Peter Boylan appointed to help implement new abortion services

Dr Peter Boylan has been appointed to help the government implement new abortion services in Ireland.

Dr Boylan will consult with other medical experts about bringing the service in and will help with the drafting of clinical guidelines.

The former Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists was a vocal supporter of a Yes vote in the abortion referendum.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has welcomed the appointment, saying: "Peter Boylan has a wealth of experience in caring for women.

"Over the course of his work, he has proven himself to be a strong patient advocate and a compassionate campaigner for women's rights.

"I am grateful to him for taking on this position and I look forward to him working with the HSE to ensure safe, woman-centred services are operational in January."

Digital Desk