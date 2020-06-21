Dr Holohan warns of potential 'widespread community transmission' as two more Covid-19 deaths announced

The Chief Medical Officer is warning that the "widespread community transmission" of Covid-19 we saw here in April could easily return.

Dr Tony Holohan was commenting on the release of the latest data on the pandemic here, as two more deaths were confirmed.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency team saw the second-highest number of cases announced in one day so far this month.

Twenty-two more people have tested positive for Covid-19, and two more people have died.

It means the death toll in the Republic stands at 1,715 - while 25,374 people are now known to have been infected.

Commenting on the announcement, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there's "a very real risk" that the widespread transmission of the virus could come back again.

He said nine of the 22 cases confirmed yesterday involved patients under the age of 35.

Dr Holohan says this should act as a reminder that "no-one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them".