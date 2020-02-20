News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

DPC: 75 separate data breaches by Tusla

DPC: 75 separate data breaches by Tusla
Helen Dixon.
By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Tusla is the subject of an inquiry by the Data Protection Commission after the contact and location details of a mother and child victim were “accidentally” disclosed to their alleged abuser.

Another breach saw Tusla disclose “sensitive, personal” information to an individual against whom an allegation of abuse had been made with that information subsequently posted on social media.

These issues are just two of 75 separate data breaches by Tusla, the child and family agency, dating from 2018 to late 2019 detailed in the annual report of the DPC published today.

The agency itself self-reported 72 of the breaches to the DPC, which subsequently initiated three separate inquiries into the agency, which was formed as a separate entity from the remnants of the HSE’s child and family section in January 2014.

In the case of the alleged abuser receiving the details of the mother and child, it is understood the accused man simply asked the agency for them and received them in return.

Two other breaches have been investigated by the commission as part of the same inquiry. One saw Tusla disclose the contact, location, and school details of foster parents and children to a grandparent, who subsequently made contact with the foster parents, while the other saw the foster details of children disclosed to their imprisoned father, who used those details to correspond with them.

The inquiry commenced in October 2019 on foot of the three incidents which date from between February and May of last year, with a draft inquiry report having already issued to Tusla.

A second inquiry concerns 71 separate personal data disclosures including inappropriate system access, disclosures by email and post, and the security of personal data, which led to on-site inspections at Tusla offices in Dublin, Kildare, Waterford, Galway, and Cork. During the course of those, a number of separate data protection issues came to light.

The third and final inquiry into matters at the agency relates to a self-reported breach dating from November 2019 which saw Tusla disclose information of a “sensitive, personal” nature to an individual against whom an allegation of abuse had been made.

That information was subsequently posted on social media. The DPC’s inquiry into that incident began in December of last year.

Should the DPC find that Tusla has indeed breached data protection laws court sanctions and fines would likely follow.

Those fines could be significant in size given the incidents in question took place in the aftermath of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect on May 25 2018.

All told, 70 separate public and private post-GDPR inquiries are currently in operation under the DPC’s aegis, with conclusions on the first two of those due soon.

Of those probes, 49 relate to domestic statutory inquiries. An Garda Síochána and 31 local authorities comprise 32 of the investigations on the back of surveillance of citizens for law enforcement purposes through the use of CCTV, body-worn cameras, drones, and number plate recognition systems.

The Catholic Church is currently being investigated, meanwhile, due to its refusal to erase the Church records of people who no longer wish to remain as members from the sacramental registers.

A separate case study detailed in the report describes the treatment of a patient who presented at an early pregnancy unit of a hospital in 2019. The woman was recognised by a hospital porter known to her, who in turn disclosed the details of her circumstances via Facebook Messenger using a series of expletives and the phrase “bun in the oven”.

READ MORE

Cianan Brennan: Dixon determined to face all challenges

More on this topic

Cianan Brennan: Dixon determined to face all challengesCianan Brennan: Dixon determined to face all challenges

Google and Tinder being investigated by Data Protection CommissionGoogle and Tinder being investigated by Data Protection Commission

Over 6,700 data breaches reported to Data Protection commissionerOver 6,700 data breaches reported to Data Protection commissioner

Interpretation of data-protection laws hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, claims reportInterpretation of data-protection laws hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, claims report


Helen DixonTOPIC: Data Protection

More in this Section

Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businessesCabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet toldIreland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told

Report lashes lack of climate actionReport lashes lack of climate action

Two Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospitalTwo Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospital


Lifestyle

THE number of children with mental health issues presenting to the paediatric emergency department in Temple Street has increased dramatically, according to a study by Dr Eoin Fitzgerald.Learning Points: Light at the end of the tunnel for mental health?

Cooking in the MasterChef kitchen is just as scary as you’d imagine, writes Georgia Humphreys.Sweet 16 as Masterchef returns

Martin Hayes doesn’t like to stand still. The fiddle virtuoso from East Clare has made it a hallmark of his career to seek out creative ideas from beyond his musical tradition.Martin Hayes: Breaking new ground

At this point, if we are talking about a collective consciousness and how to move forward, lets go back to basics and talk about what we teach our children and what we were taught ourselves, writes Alison Curtis.Mum's the Word: Children remind us, in a world where we can be anything, be kind

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »