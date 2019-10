A Laois parish priest has hit out at the increasing opposition against asylum-seekers in Ireland.

Fr Paddy Byrne attended an event to welcome residents of a direct provision centre in Abbeyleix.

Plans for a similar centre in Oughterard, Co Galway, were abandoned after significant opposition.

Fr Byrne says he's concerned about the amount of people who object to asylum-seekers living in their areas.

"I am not going to buy into an identity of them and us. Together we are stronger.