Diver reportedly suffering from 'the bends' airlifted from site of Lusitania wreck

A diver rescued by a Naval Service ship after getting into difficulties at the site of the Lusitania wreck was later airlifted to hospital, reportedly suffering from decompression sickness, otherwise known as 'the bends'.

Emergency services were scrambled at around 10am this morning when it was reported that one of a group of civilian divers near the wreck had got into difficulties.

LÉ George Bernard Shaw, captained by Lieutenant Commander Philip Dicker, went to the scene along with the Courtmacsherry-based all-weather Trent Class RNLI lifeboat Frederick Stormy Cockburn.

It is understood the diver managed to reach the boat he and his colleagues had dived from, but was in a serious condition on arrival.

His colleagues radioed for help and a navy medical team was dispatched to their boat from LÉ George Bernard Shaw.

The Waterford-based coastguard helicopter RII6 was dispatched to the scene, 12 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale, by the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia.

The helicopter airlifted the diver from the navy ship and took him to Cork University Hospital where he received further treatment.

He was then airlifted again to the recompression unit at Galway University Hospital.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat received another 'May Day' call while at the scene from a 30ft yacht in difficulty off the Seven Heads.

It reached the stricken vessel around 20 minutes later and successfully towed it back to Courtmacsherry Pier.