The discovery of a man's body in Dublin yesterday is not being treated as suspicious after a post mortem was carried out.

The body of the man in his 30s was found at a house at Ashford Street in Stoneybatter shortly after 8am yesterday morning.

The garda technical bureau examined the scene and a post mortem exam was carried out.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and Gardaí say a report will now be forwarded to the Coroner.