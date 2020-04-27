News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Direct provision: 'If that is the kindness of the Irish State, I would hate to experience its cruelty'

Direct provision: 'If that is the kindness of the Irish State, I would hate to experience its cruelty'
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 12:04 PM

An activist campaigning for the end of the direct provision system for housing asylum seekers in Ireland has criticised the State's treatment of people coming into the country looking for a better life.

Outlining the exploitation and poor treatment they receive, Bulelani Mfaco from the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said the system "eats away at your humanity".

Writing in a special report on direct provision in the Irish Examiner, Mr Mfaco described "the misery of having to survive on €38.80 per week".

"The longing for a place to call home can be unbearable as you count months and years existing in an environment that eats away at your humanity," he said. 

Mr Mfaco outlined why the subject on explaining the issues with the direct provision system is a difficult one to undertake.

"The process of getting people to understand why direct provision needs to be abolished can be emotionally taxing," he explained. 

"It involves the asylum-seeking advocate stripping down to the core of their being to lay bare their psychological scars.

READ MORE

Direct provision firms paid €1.3bn as former minister says system changes were blocked

"It starts with recounting the circumstances that made them flee their country of origin or habitual residence," he said, recalling the day in October 2017 he claimed asylum in Ireland.

Mr Mfaco explained how he had to fill out a 60-page form in the process - particularly challenging as many people coming to Ireland do not speak English fluently.

Not allowed to get employment under the system, he explained how this leads to asylum seeker's being taken advantage of.

"The desperation to escape idleness and the poverty people are forced to endure as they wait for a decision on their asylum claim has pushed asylum seekers into exploitation in the labour market as they try to supplement their petty weekly allowance. 

I have a friend who used to look after children in people’s homes for €100 per week.

Calling for the system to be abolished, he was also critical of the State for "applauding itself" for looking after those fealing their home countries.

"If that is the kindness and compassion of the Irish State, I would hate to experience its cruelty."

- You can read the full special report here

READ MORE

Private hospital contract ‘bad deal’ for taxpayers, consultant says

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Direct provision in need of reviewIrish Examiner View: Direct provision in need of review

Pleas to ‘move us out of’ virus-hit Kerry asylum centrePleas to ‘move us out of’ virus-hit Kerry asylum centre

Direct provision firms paid €1.3bn as former minister says system changes were blockedDirect provision firms paid €1.3bn as former minister says system changes were blocked

Special Report: How accommodating asylum seekers turned into a billion-euro industrySpecial Report: How accommodating asylum seekers turned into a billion-euro industry


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Government formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan saysGovernment formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan says

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpointGarda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »