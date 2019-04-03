Digger used to steal ATM in Monaghan

An ATM has been stolen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

It happened around 3am on Main Street.

A digger was used to remove the ATM from the wall, before loading it onto a trailer and being towed by a dark coloured jeep.

The jeep left in the direction of the Oram Road.

A number of routes through Castleblaney town centre are expected to remain closed until around midday as a result of the raid.

They include Main Street, Shercock Road, York Street and Muckno Street

This incident brings to 12 the number of ATM's stolen from businesses in the North or close to the border in the last 12 months.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses