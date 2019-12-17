News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Detector dog Blue assists as €100k worth of drugs seized at Dublin Airport yesterday

Blue the Revenue detector dog
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €80,000 yesterday.

With the assistance of Revenue detector dog Blue, officers also discovered and seized 310g of cocaine with an estimated street value of €21,700.

Both drugs were concealed in parcels which originated in South Africa and were destined for an address in Dublin.

This follows news on Saturday at the Criminal Courts of Justice where Revenue Officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Michael Coghlan.

Also over the weekend, as a result of both routine and intelligence led operations, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport, seized over 74,000 cigarettes of various brands including ‘Winston’, ‘L&M’ and ‘Marlboro’ and over 6.5kg of tobacco.

The illegal tobacco products had a combined estimated retail value of €53,885 and a loss to the exchequer of €42,632.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures, Revenue say.

