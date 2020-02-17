News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Despite funding setbacks, Dublin Cllrs want to see new City Library built

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 02:02 PM

The rising cost of a new City Library for Dublin has been likened to projects like the National Children's Hospital.

The Parnell Square development, which has suffered years of delays, has been hit by major funding setbacks.

Dublin City Councillor Anne Feeney wants to see the library open, but doesn't want money wasted:

"Other infrastructural projects in the city and in the country have been condemned for greater oversight and governance in and around the whole budgeting," she said.

"Having said that, (the City Library is) a project I really want to see go ahead but we really have to put in a lot of governance, an awful lot of contingency planning and give reassurance and confidence in relation to how this is going forth," she added.

