Delivery driver dragged from his car in Belfast hijacking

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 09:19 AM

A delivery driver has been dragged from his car during a hijacking incident in North Belfast.

The man, in his 40s, was attacked while making a delivery in the Seaview Drive area on Monday night.

Two young males dragged him from his VW Golf before making off in it.

A PSNI spokesman said the man was left “badly shaken” but was not injured.

“Shortly before 10.35pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was making a delivery in the area,” he said.

“As he returned to his VW Golf car, two young males approached the vehicle and dragged the man out of the car. It is not known in which direction the car made off following the incident.

“The driver of the vehicle was not injured but left badly shaken. The males are described as being aged in their early 20s and wearing dark, grey clothing.

“Inquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2078 18/11/19.”

