Delays expected as Luas trams taken out of service due to road crashes

A number of Luas trams have been taken out of service after being involved in road crashes.

Luas customers are being told to allow extra time to travel after a number of trams were taken out of service.

They are currently being repaired after being involved in road collisions recently and will not be back operating until next week.

It means services on both the red and green line will run on average every six minutes instead of every three-four minutes during peak travel times today and tomorrow.

Transdev, the company that operates the Luas, is reminding road users never to 'amber gamble', break red lights or disobey road signs – particularly around Luas tracks.

It's apologised to passengers.