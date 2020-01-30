News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Delays expected as Luas trams taken out of service due to road crashes

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 09:04 AM

A number of Luas trams have been taken out of service after being involved in road crashes.

It means there are delays to services until the carriages can be fixed.

Luas customers are being told to allow extra time to travel after a number of trams were taken out of service.

They are currently being repaired after being involved in road collisions recently and will not be back operating until next week.

It means services on both the red and green line will run on average every six minutes instead of every three-four minutes during peak travel times today and tomorrow.

It will means delays to services.

Transdev, the company that operates the Luas, is reminding road users never to 'amber gamble', break red lights or disobey road signs – particularly around Luas tracks.

It's apologised to passengers.

