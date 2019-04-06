Delay in family courts facility a ‘scandal’

Women’s Aid has described as a “scandal” the delay in the construction of the promised state-of-the-art family courts complex. The location of the Family Law Centre and Children’s Court, in the heart of Dublin’s legal quarter, was announced almost four and a half years ago.

The holdup is linked to a funding shortfall, with the Courts Service estimating the cost of the new facility at up to €140m, but the Department of Justice allocating a budget of €80m.

The Courts Service said that once they receive approval, the project will still take “approximately four to five years” to complete.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, who asked a parliamentary question on the project, said the facility had been “initially earmarked for opening in 2020”.

He said there was a “desperate and urgent need” for the complex and that work on it needed to “start now”.

The Law Society said the family court system was “in crisis”, particularly in Dublin. It said momentum behind the project appeared to have “stalled” and it was vital it was progressed.

The complex will bring together 22 district, circuit and high courts, as well as mediation services, the children’s court and the Courts Service head offices.

In December 2014, then justice minister Frances Fitzgerald and then chief justice Susan Denham were at the Smithfield site to make the announcement and it was included in the Government’s capital plan 2016-2021.

Director of Women’s Aid Margaret Martin said the lack of progress was against the background of “shocking” and “appalling” facilities at Dolphin House Family Law court.

“It is a scandal that the promised development of the purpose-built, state-of-the-art, Family Law Centre and Children’s Court, is delayed,” she said. “We had understood that the project was to be ‘shovel ready’ at the start of this year. Any delay is unacceptable.”

She said interim arrangements must be put in place.

In a statement, the Courts Service said it was “currently in detailed discussions with the Department of Justice regarding the financing” of the project. It said the Courts Service was very aware of the difficult conditions at Dolphin House and were taking actions to improve them.

The Department of Justice said it had nothing to add to the PQ reply given by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to Mr Ó Laoghaire. In that, the minister said the management of the courts, including court accommodation, was the responsibility of the Courts Service.

The minister added: “My officials have been in ongoing discussions with the Courts Service who have been advised that €80m in capital has been made available for the project.”