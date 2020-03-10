Defence Forces keep on truckin’ with new 4x4s

Defence Correspondent

The Defence Forces are to get a whole new fleet of troop-carrying trucks at a cost of nearly €25m.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has confirmed that he has awarded a contract for the provision 120 new 4X4 Troop Carrying Vehicles (TCVs) for the Defence Forces to Westward Scania, based in Strokestown, County Roscommon.

The new vehicle type to be supplied is the P370 B4x4 manufactured by Scania. They will replace the current fleet of TCVs which entered service between 1998 and 2003.

Mr Keogh said the purchase of the vehicles is in line with the commitment given in the White Paper and the National Development Plan Project 2040 to continue investment in modern equipment for Defence Forces personnel and the obligations of the State to provide appropriate support and assets to our Defence Forces personnel.

While the principal role of the TCVs is troop transport, the truck can also be used to pull artillery and to carry stores.

Mr Keogh said, in addition, the vehicles can be deployed on Aid to the Civil Authority (ATCA) activities during flooding, extreme weather events or other emergencies The cost of the contract will be €24.6 million including VAT.

Mr Keogh said the awarding of the contract followed a detailed, open tender competition initiated in 2019 and concluded earlier this year.

The first vehicles are scheduled for delivery this year with delivery of all 120 vehicles concluding by 2023.

Mr Keogh pointed out that the Defence capital funding of €541m, under the National Development Plan over the 2018-2022 timeframe, allows for the advancement and delivery of major capital equipment projects in that period.