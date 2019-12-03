News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Defamation claim over perceived accusation women had shoplifted can of Red Bull is dismissed

Defamation claim over perceived accusation women had shoplifted can of Red Bull is dismissed
(Left to right) Winnie Reilly and Winnie O'Donnell outside court today. Pic: Collins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 01:12 PM

A woman's defamation action over her claim she had been accused of shoplifting a can of Red Bull has been dismissed by the High Court.

Winnie O'Donnell, Tor An Ri Lane, Balgaddy, Lucan, Co Dublin, sued Musgrave Ireland, operators of a Centra Store at Griffeen Way, Lucan.

Her relative, Winnie Reilly, of the same address, also sued for defamation in relation to the same alleged incident in the store on October 6, 2017 but that case was later withdrawn.

The court heard the two went into the shop drinking cans of Red Bull which they had bought elsewhere and a security man "saluted" as they walked in.

When Ms O'Donnell got to the checkout with items she wanted to buy, she claimed a female assistant manager went over the the security man and had a brief conversation with him.

When the assistant returned, Ms O'Donnell said she asked her "did you just accuse me of stealing this Red Bull." Ms O'Donnell said the assistant replied "yeh and she had a smirk on."

Musgraves denied defamation and said the assistant made a "discreet inquiry" before Ms O'Donnell herself used words claiming she had been accused of stealing.

The two women's cases were initially brought in the Circuit Court last May when they were both dismissed.

They appealed to the High Court which was opposed by Musgraves.

Ms O'Donnell (54) told the High Court she had been a customer of the Centra store for 15 years and had also worked in the retail trade. After the interchange with the assistant, she said she spoke to the shop manager who suggested to Ms O'Donnell she might have "took it the wrong way."

READ MORE

State archives system creaking under pressure of staff and skills shortages - report

Ms O'Donnell claimed she met by agreement with the manager at the rear of the store the next day when, she said, she and Ms O'Reilly were offered €500 each because they were "loyal customers."

She was also asked to sign a form "so we can't come back" but said she would get back to the manager about it. "I walked round the corner and went to a solicitor," she said.

Cross examined by Remy Farrell SC, with Fred Gilligan BL (instructed by Louise Boughton solicitor) Ms O'Donnell agreed with counsel this was the first time she had ever made the claim about a €500 offer.

"This extraordinary account about the €500 is utter nonsense," counsel said.

Ms O'Donnell replied that the meeting at the back of the shop could be checked on CCTV.

Counsel said she should know from having worked in retail that CCTV footage is not kept for two years unless there is a reason for it. She replied: "You are now covering your back and it (CCTV) is gone but you are going to have to take my word for what happened."

Ms O'Donnell agreed she did not read the civil bill (court papers) outlining her case before signing it.

Asked did she remember swearing an affidavit verifying her claims, she said "I remember telling my solicitor the truth."

Pressed by counsel and the judge as to whether the words "shoplift, steal or rob" came out of the assistant's mouth, she agreed it came out of her own mouth.

She disagreed the assistant was being discreet in how she handled the matter. She disagreed the assistant did not have a "sarcastic smirk".

She disagreed she also said to the assistant "I know my rights, I am a Traveller". Ms O'Donnell asked counsel to retract that because she had never "played the Traveller card" in her life.

"I don't believe in a Traveller card, why would be any more special than anyone else. I am born Irish and it does not say I am a Traveller."

She also disagreed saying to the assistant "you are going to be sorry."

Dismissing the case, Mr Justice O'Connor said there was no evidence she was accused of shoplifting or stealing. There was also no evidence of publication to others which is a requirement of defamation.

Following a brief adjournment, Ms Reilly's case, which the court heard was identical to Ms O'Donnell's, was withdrawn. The judge awarded costs against both women.

READ MORE

Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid on false imprisonment charge

More on this topic

Mediation plea in compensation case resulting from killing of Garda Tony GoldenMediation plea in compensation case resulting from killing of Garda Tony Golden

Judge issues arrest warrant for Father Ted actor accused of 'constantly spitting' on cell doorJudge issues arrest warrant for Father Ted actor accused of 'constantly spitting' on cell door

Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid on false imprisonment chargeBusinessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid on false imprisonment charge

Mitchelstown murder accused: ‘I thought I would shake his hand after’Mitchelstown murder accused: ‘I thought I would shake his hand after’


ShopliftingCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Public urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas periodPublic urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas period

High Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to FranceHigh Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beachesUK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »