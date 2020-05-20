News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Debenham's workers prepared to block trucks removing stock from stores

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 07:20 AM

Debenhams workers said they are ready to be arrested as they prepare to block trucks, removing millions of euro worth of stock from Irish stores.

Staff believe there is at least €20m worth of stock packed up across 11 shuttered stores.

They have agreed to blockade the stores if there is an attempt to remove it.

Debenhams Henry Street Shop steward Jane Crowe is urging truck drivers not to cross their picket.

"That is a redundancy package sitting in there," she said.

"If it's left to the taxpayer to pay us, it will be coming out of the truck driver's taxes to pay us.

"If they leave the stock there we can hopefully sell that and get our redundancy pay the proper way."

Coronavirus: Data protection inquiry over employers getting test results before workers

