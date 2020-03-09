News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Daughter’s voice on intercom prompted suspect to leave

By Liam Heylin
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 08:20 PM

A 91-year-old man was allegedly the victim of a deception at his front door but the suspect left when he heard the voice of the pensioner’s daughter on an intercom.

Tony Quilligan, 33, of 125 Ballyspillane, Killarney, Co Kerry, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday charged with carrying out the alleged deception.

Judge Olann Kelleher required an outline of the allegations so that he could decide on whether or not to accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level. After hearing the summary, the judge accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, did not make any application for free legal in respect of the accused man.

Sergeant John Kelleher said there was CCTV at the home of the complainant.

Sgt Kelleher said a man was seen calling to the front door of the 91-year-old man.

“It is alleged that he was asking for €400 for work that had been done. The householder said that no work was carried out.

“It is alleged that the man then asked him what money he had on him at the time.

“The 91-year-old man’s daughter’s voice came on the intercom and this man left the scene,” Sgt Kelleher said.

As well as the judge accepting jurisdiction to deal with the case summarily, the accused man, Tony Qulligan, also opted for the case to be dealt with at the district court rather than by judge and jury.

On the application of Sgt Kelleher, Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until April 6 to give the accused the option of pleading guilty or not guilty.

The charge against Tony Quilligan states that he committed deception by inducing a person to make a payment to him thereby making a gain or causing a loss to another person at a house at Kilcrea Park, Magazine Road, Cork, on February 21, 2019.

