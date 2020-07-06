Date set for case against Sean Dunne over alleged contempt of court order

Proceedings against businessman and developer Sean Dunne over alleged contempt of a court order will be heard in the High Court next November.

Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington yesterday set November 13 to hear a motion brought by the official assignee over the alleged failure to comply with an order of the court two years ago.

The Official Assignee, (OA) Mr Chris Lehane, who is the official in charge of Mr Dunne's bankruptcy claims the Co Carlow born developer is not complying with an order to pay €7,000 monthly to increase the assets available for his creditors.

The order was made by Ms Justice Caroline Costello in 2018, who directed that Mr Dunne make the payment of €7,000 monthly, from September 25, 2018, and ending on May 25, 2021 next.

As a result of Mr Dunne's alleged failure to comply with Ms Justice Costello's order Mr Lehane has brought a motion seeking an order that Mr Dunne be brought before the court to answer his alleged failure to comply.

When the matter came before the court yesterday, David Purdue BL for the Official Assignee said Mr Dunne in an email had said he would not be able to attend court but he was eager a date be set for the hearing.

Counsel said they were looking for a date in November for the hearing of three motions before the court including the case over alleged contempt.

MS Justice Pilkington set November 13 for the hearing of the motions before the court and asked if there was an objection to Friday the 13th as some people had an aversion to that date. Counsel said the date was acceptable.

On a previous occasion the court heard it was anticipated that Mr Dunne will oppose the OA's application on the grounds that he is unable to pay the €7000 per month payments.

The application is the latest in what has been a long running battle between Mr Dunne and bankruptcy officials in both Ireland and the United States.

Mr Dunne was adjudicated bankrupt in 2013 on foot of an application by Ulster Bank after he had defaulted on €164m loans.

That same year Mr Dunne filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut in the United States when he claimed to have debts of $1bn and assets of $55m and a US bankruptcy trustee was appointed by a US court.

Mr Dunne was due to exit his Irish bankruptcy in 2016.

However, in 2018, the High Court extended Mr Dunne's bankruptcy by 12 years after a judge deemed that he had no co-operated with the OA.

Mr Dunne opposed the proposed extension.