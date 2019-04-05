NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Data Protection Commission investigating hidden camera in Airbnb property

Nealie Barker, husband Andrew and their five children after discovering the recording device. Picture: Facebook.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 10:59 AM

The Data Protection Commission is trying to get more information from Airbnb after a hidden camera was used to secretly film a family of seven on holiday in Cork.

The Barker family from New Zealand discovered the device hidden in a smoke alarm when they were staying in the house as part of a trip around Europe last month.

Air BnB has apologised and given them a refund - the house has also been taken off the site.

Airbnb apologises to family who were live streamed by hidden camera in Cork property

Nealie Barker explained how they made the discovery, saying: "My husband got on to the house WiFi network and as is his custom, he's an IT consultant by trade, he scanned the networks of the house.

"He saw a device called an IT camera which didn't belong to any of us.

"Almost immediately the live feed of a video recorder or camera popped up on to his mobile phone and we could all see ourselves."

Picture: Facebook.

