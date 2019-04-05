Data Protection Commission investigating hidden camera in Airbnb property

The Data Protection Commission is trying to get more information from Airbnb after a hidden camera was used to secretly film a family of seven on holiday in Cork.

The Barker family from New Zealand discovered the device hidden in a smoke alarm when they were staying in the house as part of a trip around Europe last month.

Air BnB has apologised and given them a refund - the house has also been taken off the site.

Nealie Barker explained how they made the discovery, saying: "My husband got on to the house WiFi network and as is his custom, he's an IT consultant by trade, he scanned the networks of the house.

"He saw a device called an IT camera which didn't belong to any of us.

"Almost immediately the live feed of a video recorder or camera popped up on to his mobile phone and we could all see ourselves."