News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation
Dara Murphy
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Dara Murphy will be entitled to over €500,000 in taxpayer-funded termination and pension payments following his resignation as a TD.

The now-former Cork North-Central TD and junior European affairs minister tendered his resignation to the leas ceann comhairle on Tuesday night, minutes after helping Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy survive a motion of no confidence.

Under the entitlements afforded to departing members, with eight years’ service, Mr Murphy is in line for termination payments totalling €52,101.

READ MORE

Daniel McConnell: ‘Absentee TD’ avoids inquiry and can expect another €500,000 in payments

Based on the basic TD salary of €96,189, Mr Murphy’s package will be made up of a lump sum worth two months salary or €16,031, as well as six monthly payments totalling €36,070.

On top of that, he is entitled to an Oireachtas pension, given an actuarial value of €450,000, including a pension lump sum of €57,713 and an annual pension of €19,237.

Given he started as a TD in 2011, Mr Murphy is not entitled to draw down on this pension until he turns 65, but it is likely the value of his payments will increase as they are indexed-linked.

Given his three years as a junior minister, Mr Murphy is also entitled to €9,696 a year in a pension, but only when he reaches retirement age.

Payments to outgoing politicians are subject to tax and also the public-service pension levy.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Murphy confirmed his intention to take up a €150,000 a year job in the European Commission.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last week, Mr Murphy confirmed he will “co-operate with any relevant statutory procedure” into his claiming of expenses, despite being an “absentee” TD, as described by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Yesterday, in light of that controversy, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed that a review of Dáil expenses has been initiated.

Despite Mr Varadkar claiming in the Dáil that he could be investigated, it was confirmed that Mr Murphy now cannot be, after he resigned his Dáil seat.

Mr Varadkar said that Mr Murphy would co-operate with the Oireachtas ethics committee or the Standards In Public Office Commission if requested.

However, neither body are now permitted to investigate a complaint made about Mr Murphy as he is no longer a sitting member of the Dáil.

Attempts by the Irish Examiner to contact Mr Murphy for comment went unanswered.

In the Dáil, Mr Martin said Mr Murphy had “effectively became an absentee Teachta Dála while still drawing a full salary”.

He accused him of “neglecting” his constituents and said should have resigned in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Cork North Central by-election candidate Colm Burke’s chances of winning were damaged by the controversy surrounding Mr Murphy.

More on this topic

Dara Murphy controversy had impact on byelection, says BurkeDara Murphy controversy had impact on byelection, says Burke

Minister Eoghan Murphy faces heavy criticism at FG parliamentary party meetingMinister Eoghan Murphy faces heavy criticism at FG parliamentary party meeting

Daniel McConnell: ‘Absentee TD’ avoids inquiry and can expect another €500,000 in paymentsDaniel McConnell: ‘Absentee TD’ avoids inquiry and can expect another €500,000 in payments

Fine Gael minister says Dara Murphy should pay back expensesFine Gael minister says Dara Murphy should pay back expenses


TOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »