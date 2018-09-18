Dáil resumes this afternoon as politicians return from summer holidays

Politicians are returning from their summer holidays as the new Dáil term begins this afternoon.

With the budget, Brexit and confidence and supply negotiations all to be dealt with in the coming weeks, there are lots on the agenda.

Dáil business resumes at 2pm this afternoon and there are plenty of issues to be dealt with in the coming weeks and months.

The budget is due in a matter of weeks and final negotiations and the kite flying of ideas will keep Paschal Donohoe busy.

Those negotiations are also likely to affect talks between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin as they discuss the confidence and supply agreement keeping the government up.

It is due to run out after this budget and while the Taoiseach wants to extend it, some in Fianna Fáil are against renewing the arrangement.

Those talks may also decide whether we will see a general election this side of Christmas.

Housing delivery will be a key issue this term, with Minister Eoghan Murphy facing a no-confidence motion next week.

While the Presidential election and a referendum on the reference to blasphemy in the constitution will draw headlines in October.

Looming over everything for the next six months will be Brexit, whether a deal will be reached and what it will mean for Ireland.

All that feeding into what is likely to be one of the busiest political terms in recent memory.

Digital Desk