Dáil passes legislation on extension of city boundary

Legislation to pave the way for the first extension of Cork’s City boundary in over half a century passed through the Dáil last night.

The historic moment, which will increase the city’s population by almost 100,000 people and quadruple its footprint, was welcomed by Lord Mayor Mick Finn.

While the Local Government Bill 2018 has yet to be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins, Mr Finn said its passage through both houses of the Oireachtas will help the city further develop on its huge potential and will have “hugely positive implications for housing, transport and other infrastructural development and investment in the years ahead”.

The ‘green light’ from both the Dail and Senate – which now just has to be signed into law by President Higgins - will accelerate a transition process already underway between the city and county councils.

“Huge work has gone into the transfer of electoral data for the registers which will be published in mid-April and which will outline the new Local Election Areas (LEAs) in which people will vote.

“Staff, asset management and service issues are also being worked on in advance of the city expansion which will come into force June 4.”

This will be the date when the new Cork City Council, which will represent a vastly expanded geographic area including Ballincollig and Blarney, will meet.

“Because the population of the city will expand by over 85,000 to over 210,000, and because the city’s geographical footprint will quadruple, there will be changes to city council management and operational systems which also are being worked on,” Mr Finn said.

A public information campaign is being planned over the coming weeks to inform residents, city and county councillors and potential local election candidates about the changes in advance of the local elections on May 24.

The Cork city boundary extension saga has been dragging on for years after the controversial statutory Smiddy report recommended a merger of the city and county council and the creation of a super-council.

It peaked in 2015 with a High Court threat by the city over the Smiddy report.

Over a dozen former Lord Mayors branded the merger proposal as an attack on democracy and a potential disaster for the city.

It led to the establishment of a review group which went on to recommend the retention of the two local authorities and a city boundary extension that would bring areas such as Ballincollig, Blarney, Cork Airport, and Carrigtwohill into the city.

The county argued that it would be hit financially by the extension and a compromise boundary extension subsequently emerged.

But legislation was deemed necessary to give effect to the extension after both sides failed to agree on the boundary line.

The compromise extension was formally approved by Government last summer and the process to legislate began.