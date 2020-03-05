News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in Clare

Dad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in Clare
By Pat Flynn
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:52 AM

A father and daughter who got lost in a popular wooded area in Co Clare for five hours yesterday were found safe and well last night following a search.

The pair and their dog had been walking in Dromore Wood Nature Reserve near Ruan when they got disoriented in thick flooded forestry and lost their way.

They raised the alarm themselves by contacting Gardaí who in turn requested assistance from Clare Civil Defence. A search was quickly mounted.

It’s understood they had been enjoying a walk through the popular forest when the got into difficulty. They found themselves wading through water at times unaware whether they were in the lake or floodwaters. As light faded they became concerned and raised the alarm.

Civil Defence volunteers, including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians (SRTs), travelled to the area and commenced a search. SRTs had to negotiate areas of the woods, that had been flooded by the recent heavy rainfall, so they could reach the pair and their dog.

The missing people had also given Gardaí good information about their possible position which helped search teams find them promptly. They also used the light on a mobile phone to try and make their way to safety.

They were located at around 9.30pm and brought to safety. They were found to be unharmed and not in need of medical attention. Once this was confirmed, the operation was stood down.

READ MORE

Man, 60s, dies after car crashes into stationary vehicle in Limerick


Clare

More in this Section

Michael McGrath: FF and FG still have 'significant policy differences'Michael McGrath: FF and FG still have 'significant policy differences'

Paschal Donohoe: Fine Gael still preparing for opposition despite 'fruitful' talksPaschal Donohoe: Fine Gael still preparing for opposition despite 'fruitful' talks

Consumers reluctant to adopt time-of-use electricity tariffs despite big cost savingsConsumers reluctant to adopt time-of-use electricity tariffs despite big cost savings

Q&A: All you need to know about Coronavirus and IrelandQ&A: All you need to know about Coronavirus and Ireland


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »