CUH apologise to family of man, 58, who died after exact cause of chest pain went undetected

Cork University Hospital has apologised to the family of a 58-year old man who died over two days after his admission with severe chest pain.

Dr John O'Mahony SC told the High Court it was their case if Cork farmer Philip Leahy's exact heart condition had been picked up on,he could have been operated on and would have had an 80 per cent chance of survival.

Mrs Ann Leahy, wife of the late Philip Leahy of Castleblagh, Ballyhooley, Co Cork accompanied by her sons, Patrick and William leaving the High Court in Dublin

A letter of apology from Cork University Hospital was read out in court as the wife and sons of Philip Leahy settled their action against the HSE for €110,000.

The Cork hospital CEO Mr Tony Mc Namara in the letter offered sympathy to the family on the death of Mr Leahy of Ballyhoolely, Co Cork.

"In addition, I would like to offer our most sincere apologies to you and your family for the loss, pain, and suffering caused following your late husband's admission to Cork University Hospital in April 2014," it said.

It added: "We are very sorry that your husband's condition was not diagnosed earlier."

The letter further stated: " I do not underestimate how traumatic this has been for you and your family but I can assure you that lessons have been learned and acted upon with the ultimate aim of ensuring the safety of our patients at all times."

Counsel for the Leahy family, Dr John O Mahony SC told the court the farmer who was also a local election candidate for Fine Gael in 2014 had gone to the hospital with chest pain.

Counsel said a diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome was made but unfortunately it turned out that Mr Leahy had a dissection aneurysm of the thoracic aorta and he died two days later. Counsel said experts on the Leahy side would have said there was ample time to diagnose this heart condition and if it had been picked up on, Mr Leahy could have been operated on and would have had an 80 per cent chance of survival.

Mr Leahy he said was a Fine Gael candidate for the local elections and his family and community were distraught over his death.

READ MORE: Minister denies recommendation to set up new Garda oversight body would weaken its power

Counsel said the family has since suffered another tragedy when one of Mr Leahy's three sons, Philip Jnr died in the United States.

Student Philip Leahy died four days after getting into difficulties while swimming at Ocean City in Maryland in August 2017.

Ann Leahy, Castleblagh, Ballyhoolely, Co Cork had sued the HSE over the circumstances of her husband's care at Cork University Hospital when he went there after getting chest pains on April 3, 2014.

A diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome was made and Mr Leahy was given medication. A chest X-ray carried out on April 4 and it is claimed reported on four days later showed an enlarged heart.

Mr Leahy also had a coronary angiogram and an echocardiogram which showed fluid around the heart. This finding it was claimed is a classical finding in aortic dissection.

On April 5, 2014, Mr Leahy was complaining of mild chest pain and he had further tests.

On April 6, he was told his bed on the ward was ready but as he went out to the toilet he collapsed with cardiac arrest and died over half an hour later.

It was claimed there was significant blood tests and imaging evidence to alert to the possibility of an acute aortic dissection and the alleged failure to establish it as a correct diagnosis represented substandard care.

READ MORE: Estonian hitman jailed by Special Criminal Court for six years

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross noted the apology tendered in the case and he said he was sure it was a comfort to the family.

He sympathised with the Leahy family on their loss.