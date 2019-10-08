News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CSO to spend €780k on gift cards for survey participants

CSO to spend €780k on gift cards for survey participants
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 04:56 PM

The Central Statistics Office is to spend €780,000 on providing incentivised gift cards to people participating in two major surveys it is set to conduct.

The CSO, which has its head office in Cork, is Ireland’s main portal for statutory statistics, such as crime figures, live register numbers, and the population census held every five years.

As part of its preparations for the 2020 Household Budget Survey and the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) pilot survey the statistics office has tendered for the production of 19,500 gift cards as a reward for participants.

The Household Budget Survey will be conducted for 12 months from 2020. Some 18,000 of the gift cards to be produced have been earmarked for this survey, at a cost of €40 each.

Meanwhile, the PIAAC is to be conducted for three months from April of next year, with 1,500 cards produced, evenly split between units priced at €30, €40, and €50.

Each card must be redeemable at a minimum of 3,500 outlets nationwide, and valid in all counties, according to the CSO.

As the tender value has been allocated pre VAT, the overall cost will likely be more than €1 million.

VAT only became chargeable on gift vouchers from January of this year following an EU Council decision on the subject.

The contract is set to last 18 months, with applications closing in early November.

READ MORE

#Budget2020 Case Studies: Hospitality VAT rates driving staff off the books, hairdressers claim

The Household Budget Survey is conducted on a five-yearly basis in order to document household expenditure across the country as a basis to update the weighting of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The CPI is one of the key figures used for calculating the rate of inflation or deflation in the economy.

Just under 7,000 households were profiled during the last iteration across the country in 2015.

Typical questions in the survey cover the composition of households, length of tenure, and facilities and appliances contained therein.

The PIAAC survey meanwhile is a worldwide study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) of cognitive and workplace skills in 24 countries.

The CSO recently revealed that Ireland’s population has reached its highest point in 170 years and could be set to pass the five million mark as early as next year.

The office’s most recent Population and Migration Estimates showed that the population of Ireland has increased by 64,500, bringing the overall total to 4.92 million as of the end of April this year.

READ MORE

One of three EuroMillions Plus winners 'thought we were sharing the €500,000 prize'

More on this topic

Significant increase in violent crimes, sexual offences, drug and fraud crimes last year, CSO figures showSignificant increase in violent crimes, sexual offences, drug and fraud crimes last year, CSO figures show

Irish population rises by 64,500 bringing it to almost 5mIrish population rises by 64,500 bringing it to almost 5m

Population to hit five million next year, CSO figures suggestPopulation to hit five million next year, CSO figures suggest

Over a quarter of Ireland's 4.92m population living in DublinOver a quarter of Ireland's 4.92m population living in Dublin


TOPIC: CSO

More in this Section

#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget

Keeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUPKeeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUP

#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits

Boy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damagesBoy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damages


Lifestyle

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

As hibernation season approaches, Hannah Stephenson looks at how gardeners can help creatures bed down for the colder months.How to give wildlife a helping hand with hibernation this winter

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband can’t accept that their grieving son has met someone new.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband thinks our widowed son has moved on too fast – what should I do?’

The aesthetic qualities of the humble staircase are too often underrated, says Luke Rix-Standing.Flights of fancy: How to make the most of your staircases, without compromising on safety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »