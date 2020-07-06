News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cowen claimed over €7k in travel allowance following drink-driving suspension

Cowen claimed over €7k in travel allowance following drink-driving suspension
From September 29 to December 22, 2016, Mr Cowen claimed the full travel expenses available each month, amounting to €7,166.25. Picture: Rollingnews.ie
By Aoife Moore
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 11:15 AM

Barry Cowen claimed €7,166.25 in travel allowance after being caught drink-driving in 2016, according to Oireachtas records.

Mr Cowen was found to be over the limit, received a €200 fine and was disqualified from driving for three months after being stopped at a garda checkpoint on his way home to Offaly after he attended the All-Ireland Football final in Dublin on September 18.

From September 29 to December 22, 2016, Mr Cowen claimed the full travel expenses available each month, amounting to €7,166.25.

Mr Cowen, now the Minister for Agriculture, has since apologised to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who only learned of the ban on Friday, and labelled the incident as a "serious lapse of judgment".

From March 30 to December 22 in 2016, Mr Cowen claimed the full amount of travel and accommodation allowance (TAA) available, of €2,388.75 per month, amounting to €24,216.98, including an additional sum of €329.48 which was also claimed.

The amount Mr Cowen claimed did not change after the incident, and continued to claim the full amount available.

In 2017, Mr Cowen continued to claim the same amount of travel allowance every month.

TAA covers the costs associated with travel to and from Leinster House, overnights and, for TDs only, other travel expenses including constituency travel.

Today, an adult monthly ticket from Clara, Co Offaly where Mr Cowen lives, and Dublin Heuston costs €392.

READ MORE

Fears of ‘major miscarriage of justice’ in probe of garda

The Laois-Offaly TD told RTÉ's The Week In Politics that he had been driving on a provisional licence at the time, despite being a TD since 2011.

He said that he had since "regularised" this and obtained his full licence.

He admitted that he had driven without a fully licensed driver at times, but was not unaccompanied at the time of the offence.

Mr Cowen said that he had never had a full licence previously.

The Department of Agriculture and Mr Cowen have been approached for comment.

READ MORE

Restrictions on international travel could be in place until July 20

More on this topic

Taoiseach accepts Cowen apology as road victims group call for minister's resignationTaoiseach accepts Cowen apology as road victims group call for minister's resignation

Irish Examiner View: Credibility on the line alreadyIrish Examiner View: Credibility on the line already

Barry Cowen admits drink driving ban was 'stupid mistake'Barry Cowen admits drink driving ban was 'stupid mistake'

Taoiseach 'disappointed' to only learn of Barry Cowen drink-driving ban yesterdayTaoiseach 'disappointed' to only learn of Barry Cowen drink-driving ban yesterday

TOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinkingLVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customsSeahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

Top civil servant queried change to political pensions info ruleTop civil servant queried change to political pensions info rule

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork


Lifestyle

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »