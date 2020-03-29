Covid-19 press conference: HSE confirms hospital intensive care units are NOT full

The HSE is holding a Covid-19 media briefing at Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre in Dublin this morning.

COVID19 (coronavirus) update from Self-Isolation and Overflow Step Down Facility, Citywest https://t.co/oMjBtq2wiW — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 29, 2020

At today's briefing are the CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, HSE Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor, and Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE.

Ms O'Connor said there are 88 people in intensive care units (ICU), mostly in Dublin, and they are increasing their capacity around the country.

Ms O'Connor said the ICU units have NOT reached capacity in any hospital in the country.

However, Mr Reid said the hospital system will be "under significant pressure" in the coming weeks.

Mr Reid said that normally they would spend around €15m on personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare staff, but this year they will spend around €208m on the equipment.

It comes as the first flight carrying PPE for healthcare workers here is due to arrive at Dublin Airport today.

There will be 10 flights initially delivering more equipment here from China over the coming days.

The first 10 flights will bring in 1.6 million masks, 400,000 eye protectors, 265,000 gowns and 254,000 pairs of gloves.

The almost €30m shipment of masks, gowns and gloves due in Ireland today will be distributed to frontline workers tonight.

He confirmed the delivery of PPE has been a priority and that very shortly the Aer Lingus flight will return from China with the first significant consignment.

He said we are competing with every country around the world for the equipment.

Mr Reid revealed that 66,500 people have responded to the 'OnCall for Ireland' initiative, while around 1,400 people have been trained for contract tracing with 4,000 hoping to be trained in the coming weeks.

The CityWest Hotel is to be turned into a Covid-19 isolation for people who cannot isolate anywhere else and the Conference Centre will become a step down facility for patients who no longer need critical care.

Mr Reid said the hotel is the first such facility planned for the country and it will have 750 bedrooms available to support people who are asymptomatic; those who have mild symptoms but have not been tested; and those who have tested positive but who cannot self-isolate at home.

Ms O'Connor said there are more than 2,100 acute beds available in the public system and 267 critical care beds, that is without including private hospitals. She added that they are securing more ventilators.

She also that the 750 bedrooms in the CityWest facilities are not for acute care patients, but purely for people who cannot self-isolate at home while there are 450 people can be accommodated in the overflow system.

Ms O'Connor added that they are expecting the peak number of cases between April 10 and 14.

Last night, Health Minister Simon Harris has said extra staff have been hired in the health service to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes as the latest update last night revealed 14 new patients in the east of the country have died from coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Team said last night there are also 294 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

The latest deaths bring to 36 the number of people who've died here, while the number of people with coronavirus has reached 2,415.