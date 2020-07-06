Covid-19: No further deaths but four additional cases confirmed

There have been no further Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Department of Health has however confirmed four additional cases.

The total death toll remains at 1,741 while the total number of cases now stands at 25,531.

In Northern Ireland, no further coronavirus deaths have been recorded since Friday.

The death toll in the north stands at 554.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Ireland was at a crossroads in its battle to keep the virus suppressed.

He said he was concerned by the busy scenes in Dublin over the weekend.

“If it does not happen in a repeated basis hopefully we will be OK,” he said.

“If (behaviours) like that continue to happen it is inevitable that we will run into problems in the weeks and months to come.”