Covid-19: Next seven days key, says HSE; Croke Park to become drive-thru testing facility

Dolan O'Hagan
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 05:15 PM

The next seven days are vital in the fight to avoid a spike in severe Covid-19 cases which could potentially overwhelm the health service.

Writing this afternoon the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Tony Holohan, said the next week would be key in Ireland's fight to flatten the curve of Coronavirus cases.

In a thread published on twitter Mr Holohan listed eight ways that the people of Ireland can play their part in the battle to flatten the curve of cases requiring hospitalisation.

They were:

  • 1. Reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network
  • 2. Distance yourself 2 metres from people in shops & supermarkets
  • 3. Stop shaking hands or hugging when you say hello
  • 4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
  • 5. Wash your hands regularly and practice cough and sneeze hygiene
  • 6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • 7. Check on your vulnerable family members and neighbours
  • 8. Work from home where possible

Meanwhile, Croke Park is to become a drive-thru facility for testing for Covid-19 for designated appointments.

In a message local residents were told: "This will not be a walk-up service.

"The stadium lay-out has been identified as being suitable for facilitating this important service at this time. As soon as we have further information, we will share it with you."

Mr Holohoan's appeal comes as it emerged the new system for referring patients to get tested for coronavirus has crashed.

GPs have said thousands of people have been ringing their practices this morning, meaning many cannot get through.

