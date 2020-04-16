Covid-19 measures leading to increased loneliness in Ireland

Social distancing measures and quarantine due to Covid-19 have led to feelings of loneliness, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress amongst the Irish public, a new study suggests.

More than four in 10 people reported feeling lonely (41%), more than one in five are experiencing clinically defined levels of depression (23%), and one in five (20%) are experiencing anxiety and post-traumatic stress problems.

The uptake of a potential vaccine for the virus here could also be worryingly low, with just less than two-thirds of those surveyed (65%) indicating they would accept a vaccine for themselves and their children.

New research carried out in the wake of sweeping restrictions requiring Irish residents to stay at home gives a snapshot inside the mood of the nation.

The survey of 1,000 adults found:

Almost a fifth (18%) of those surveyed reported clinically meaningful levels of post-traumatic stress;

Women are experiencing higher levels of depression and anxiety than men;

Men are experiencing higher levels of post-traumatic stress than women.

More than 1,000 adults completed the survey, which was launched on March 31 — 31 days after the first confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported in the Republic of Ireland. This was also 19 days after Leo Varadkar announced sweeping restrictions on movement, and two days after people were required to stay home.

Almost half of those surveyed reporting feeling lonely, and those with higher levels of loneliness were most likely to experience adverse mental health problems. That is according to Dr Philip Hyland of Maynooth University, who worked on the study.

“We also found that younger people, those who have a tendency to think in catastrophic ways, those who fear being infected by Covid-19, and those who have had someone close to them infected by Covid-19 are at a higher risk of mental health problems,” he said.

Despite encouraging results in terms of people’s knowledge on Covid-19, attitudes towards the uptake of a potential Covid-19 vaccine were found to be worryingly low, according to Dr Frédérique Vallières, director of Trinity College’s Centre for Global Health.

“Only 65% of people indicating that they would accept a vaccine for themselves and their children,” Dr Vallières said. “One-in-four people did say however that they might accept a vaccine for themselves and their child, compared to one-in-10 people who said they would not.

“A better understanding of why people might be hesitant to accept a Covid-19 vaccine, if and when it is developed, is required.”

The second part of the Covid-19 Psychological Survey is due to begin May 5. It will examine what effect prolonged quarantine and physical distancing measures are having on people’s mental health, as well as reasons for Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Helplines for those affected include Aware on 1800 80 48 48,Samaritans on 116123, and Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Additional help can be found at www.Turn2me.ie.