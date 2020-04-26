News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: HSE designates 75 nursing homes as 'status red'

Covid-19: HSE designates 75 nursing homes as 'status red'
Yesterday the HSE confirmed the deaths of 21 people in St Mary’s Hospital in Dublin since the outbreak of Covid-19.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 12:44 PM

75 nursing homes have been given a "status red" - meaning there is a significant risk to how they are operating.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is currently supporting 425 long term residential care facilities affected by Covid-19.

Speaking about the status designations, the HSE's Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor, said a major factor in designating a nursing home as "status red" is staffing levels and that nursing homes "would be where we [the HSE] have deployed the highest numbers of staff."

Ms O'Connor also warned that as testing is further implemented in nursing homes that more outbreaks of Covid-19 will be "inevitably" identified.

She said that the main challenge for the HSE then is to identify the nursing homes that "have a critical need for a high level of support."

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid has confirmed plans are being made to ramp up testing for Covid-19 to 100,000 tests a week.

He also said the deadly virus would be with the health system at least until next year and there was a need to plan for non-virus services for patients.

The “war-like response” by services would need be adapted to ensure other services are kept going, the HSE CEO explained.

READ MORE

Plans to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 100,000 tests a week

"

More on this topic

Children in Spain relish outdoor hour as lockdown easesChildren in Spain relish outdoor hour as lockdown eases

Plans to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 100,000 tests a weekPlans to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 100,000 tests a week

Contact tracing app could be released ‘within weeks’Contact tracing app could be released ‘within weeks’

UK Foreign Secretary rejects calls for early lifting of coronavirus lockdownUK Foreign Secretary rejects calls for early lifting of coronavirus lockdown


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up