Covid-19: HSE designates 75 nursing homes as 'status red'

75 nursing homes have been given a "status red" - meaning there is a significant risk to how they are operating.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is currently supporting 425 long term residential care facilities affected by Covid-19.

Speaking about the status designations, the HSE's Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor, said a major factor in designating a nursing home as "status red" is staffing levels and that nursing homes "would be where we [the HSE] have deployed the highest numbers of staff."

Ms O'Connor also warned that as testing is further implemented in nursing homes that more outbreaks of Covid-19 will be "inevitably" identified.

She said that the main challenge for the HSE then is to identify the nursing homes that "have a critical need for a high level of support."

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid has confirmed plans are being made to ramp up testing for Covid-19 to 100,000 tests a week.

He also said the deadly virus would be with the health system at least until next year and there was a need to plan for non-virus services for patients.

The “war-like response” by services would need be adapted to ensure other services are kept going, the HSE CEO explained.

