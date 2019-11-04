News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Councillors approve deal for 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordable

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 10:24 PM

Dublin city councillors have approved a deal that will see 80% of housing at O'Devaney Gardens being used for social and affordable homes.

This evening's vote comes after developer Bartra Capital and council officials agreed to increase the number of social homes by 30%.

Councillors had been fighting for improved terms in recent weeks after the vote on the original plan was postponed a month ago.

Labour councillor Alison Gilliland says tonight's vote is a positive for the council and the development of the North Circular Road site.

"I don't think there was one councillor in the chamber that felt wholly comfortable with the proposal that was put in front of us," said Cllr Gilliland.

"But given the constraints of government funding to us and housing policy at the moment, it was the best of a bad deal.

"We did strive to deliver as much as we could for the local citizens of Dublin."

Speaking before this evening's vote, Councillor Mary Fitzpatrick said: "For the first time there will be an affordable rental scheme on the site, there will 824 residential units.

"We are also very proud to have secured ringfencing of three-and-a-half million [euro] for community facilities.

"There will be no co-living, there will be no student accommodation, there will be no hotels. There will actually be homes."

